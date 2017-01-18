LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE DYNAMIC 2016

Dover £39,995 39995.00GBP
367-375 , Folkestone Rd, Maxton, Dover
Dover, CT17 9JR, Kent
United Kingdom
NUMBER PLATE NOT INCLUDED Full dealership history, BLACK, GBP 39,995 p/x welcome, THIS CAR COMES WITH: Head Up Display, Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Fixed Panoramic Roof incl. Power Blind, Premium HDD Navigation System, Rear Camera Aid incl. Hitching Guidance, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Alloy Wheels - 20in Five Split Spoke Style 504, Upholstery - Oxford Leather w. Perforated Mid-Section and Sports Styling, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Volumetric Alarm, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen
ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Auxiliary Heating Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Rear Windows Electric Roof Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Main Dealer SH Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Keyless Entry Leather Interior Lumbar Support Luxury Pack Manufacturer Warranty Metallic Paint Mood Lighting Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...