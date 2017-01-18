loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE DYNAMIC 2016

Get an Insurance Quote

Dover £39,995 39995.00GBP

367-375 , Folkestone Rd, Maxton, Dover
Dover, CT17 9JR, Kent
United Kingdom

£39,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

NUMBER PLATE NOT INCLUDED Full dealership history, BLACK, GBP 39,995 p/x welcome, THIS CAR COMES WITH: Head Up Display, Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Fixed Panoramic Roof incl. Power Blind, Premium HDD Navigation System, Rear Camera Aid incl. Hitching Guidance, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Alloy Wheels - 20in Five Split Spoke Style 504, Upholstery - Oxford Leather w. Perforated Mid-Section and Sports Styling, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Volumetric Alarm, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen

Accessories

ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Auxiliary Heating Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Rear Windows Electric Roof Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Main Dealer SH Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Keyless Entry Leather Interior Lumbar Support Luxury Pack Manufacturer Warranty Metallic Paint Mood Lighting Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    10033 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.999
  • Engine Model
    TD4 HSE DYNAMIC
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on