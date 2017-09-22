LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Knutsford £36,500 36500.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Knutsford
Knutsford, WA160ST, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10909 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Privacy Glass,Contrast Black Roof,Powered Electrical Tailgate
