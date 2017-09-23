loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Knutsford £39,500 39500.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Knutsford
Knutsford, WA160ST, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£39,500
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2823 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

Black Pack,20'' Black Alloy Wheels,Heated Steering Wheel,Mud Flaps,Balance Of Service Plan to 50k,Cherished Number Not With Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    24073
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2823 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
