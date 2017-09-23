LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Knutsford £39,500 39500.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Knutsford
Knutsford, WA160ST, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2823 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic
Black Pack,20'' Black Alloy Wheels,Heated Steering Wheel,Mud Flaps,Balance Of Service Plan to 50k,Cherished Number Not With Vehicle
