LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE DYNAMIC BLACK PACK 2015

UNIQUE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE WITH GBP 7000 WORTH OF EXTRA OPTIONS, ;Low Rate Finance Available, ;1 Lady owner from new,;3 years range rover service plan,;Full Options Including:;Black pack,;Adaptive Dynamics including Dynamic mode,;Surround Camera System with Towing Assist,;Tailgate - Powered Electrical Tailgate (Open and Close),;Heated steering wheel,;Headlamps - Automatic High Beam Assist,;Heated Front and Back seats,;Red Flap Gearshift paddle with Spare black set,;HPI CERTIFICATE PRESENTS, ;FULL SERVICE HISTORY,;Stop/Start System,;Full Oxford Leather 12-Way Powered Front Seats/Lumbar/Memory,;Cruise Control, ;Hill Start Assist (HSA),;Rear Camera Including Hitching Guidance,;DAB Digital Radio, ;Electronically Controlled Automatic Air Conditioning - Separate Temperature Distribution, ;Voice Command, ; 8"High Resolution Touch-Screen,;MMI Radio Plus - CD Player/MP3/2xSDHC, ;Bluetooth Connection, ;Rain Sensor - Automatic Activation of Windscreen Wipers, ;ABS, ;Traction control, ;DVD Player, ;Audio remote control, ;Volumetric Alarm,;Multi Function Steering Wheel, ;20" Alloy Wheels 5-Split-Spoke Style 504,;Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS),;Daytime Running Lights, ;Headlamps washer, ;Isofix child seat ;AND A LOT MORE OPTIONS. ;TRULY STUNNING LUXURY CAR. ;IMMACULATE CONDITION IN/OUT. ;5 DAYS FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE. ;ALL DEBIT/CREDIT AND AMEX CARDS ACCEPTED. ;PART EXCHANGES WELCOME. ;FOR MORE PICTURES OF THIS CAR PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE.