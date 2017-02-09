LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE DYNAMIC BLACK PACK 2015

London £42,500 42500.00GBP
108 Gunnersbury Avenue,, Ealing
London, W5 4HB, London
United Kingdom
UNIQUE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE WITH GBP 7000 WORTH OF EXTRA OPTIONS, ;Low Rate Finance Available, ;1 Lady owner from new,;3 years range rover service plan,;Full Options Including:;Black pack,;Adaptive Dynamics including Dynamic mode,;Surround Camera System with Towing Assist,;Tailgate - Powered Electrical Tailgate (Open and Close),;Heated steering wheel,;Headlamps - Automatic High Beam Assist,;Heated Front and Back seats,;Red Flap Gearshift paddle with Spare black set,;HPI CERTIFICATE PRESENTS, ;FULL SERVICE HISTORY,;Stop/Start System,;Full Oxford Leather 12-Way Powered Front Seats/Lumbar/Memory,;Cruise Control, ;Hill Start Assist (HSA),;Rear Camera Including Hitching Guidance,;DAB Digital Radio, ;Electronically Controlled Automatic Air Conditioning - Separate Temperature Distribution, ;Voice Command, ; 8"High Resolution Touch-Screen,;MMI Radio Plus - CD Player/MP3/2xSDHC, ;Bluetooth Connection, ;Rain Sensor - Automatic Activation of Windscreen Wipers, ;ABS, ;Traction control, ;DVD Player, ;Audio remote control, ;Volumetric Alarm,;Multi Function Steering Wheel, ;20" Alloy Wheels 5-Split-Spoke Style 504,;Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS),;Daytime Running Lights, ;Headlamps washer, ;Isofix child seat ;AND A LOT MORE OPTIONS. ;TRULY STUNNING LUXURY CAR. ;IMMACULATE CONDITION IN/OUT. ;5 DAYS FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE. ;ALL DEBIT/CREDIT AND AMEX CARDS ACCEPTED. ;PART EXCHANGES WELCOME. ;FOR MORE PICTURES OF THIS CAR PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...