LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 PURE 2012

Hinckley £17,500 17500.00GBP
18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Range Rover Evoque in good condition which benefits from Service History and has a MOT till October 2017. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Go Leather Interior MOT Power Assisted Steering Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Service Indicator Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
