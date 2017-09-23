loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 PURE

Get an Insurance Quote

Peterborough £16,490 16490.00GBP

Auto Devotion Peterborough (South)
Peterborough, PE78JA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£16,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: TD4 PURE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 48864 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,EPAS,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Audio Connectivity System,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Heated rear windscreen,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,ABS,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Traction control,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response,Satin brushed aluminium inserts

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    48864 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on