LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 PURE TECH 2012

car description

2 Owner Evoque in great condition which benefits from Full Service History and has a MOT till May 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. ;;Some of the specification as follows. Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic route guidance (Sat Nav) EPAS Front Parking Aid, Voice control system, Push button starter, Rear parking aid, Audio Connectivity System, DAB Digital radio Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection, Automatic headlamp activation, Heated windscreen, Heated windscreen washers, Power front/rear windows with global close Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration, Auxiliary heater, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors Footwell illumination Front centre armrest, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Interior mood lighting, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Luggage compartment lighting Luggage cover Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders Rear centre head restraint ;;;Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind.