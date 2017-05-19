LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 PURE TECH 2012

car description

4X4, BLACK ROOF and MIRRORS, OWN FOR GBP 399 A MONTH WITH ONLY GBP 500 DEPOSIT-subject to status, 2 KEYS, 3 LAND ROVER SERVICES Next MOT due 06/12/2017, Black Full leather interior, White, OWN FOR GBP 399.99 X 60 MONTHS WITH NO DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS, MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE: www.clementsqualitycars.co.uk, For more information call 07973 321469. Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 19,490;;This car comes with:;HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Pure Grained Leather, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation