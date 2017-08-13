LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 PURE TECH 2012

Plymouth £20,490 20490.00GBP
Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom
F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque TD4 PURE TECH finished in Fuji White (Manual), 38,000 miles with black leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav and with only 2 previous owners from new, ;;Features include Rear Parking Sensors, Front Heated Seats, Auto Lights, Keyless Go, Electric Mirrors, SatNav, Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Leather Interior, Electric Windows, ABS, Touch Start, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, CD Player, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Arm Rest, Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Full Electric Pack, Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, DAB Radio.;;Only GBP 19,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information
ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking DAB Radio Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Multi Function Steering Wheel Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors SatNav Touch Start Traction Control
