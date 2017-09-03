loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic LUX 2015

Maidstone £36,000 36000.00GBP

Hillcroft, Ulcombe, Maidstone
Maidstone, ME17 1DJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£36,000
ey Facts;;2015 Hatchback 4,700 miles Automatic 2.0L Diesel;1 owner, Brown, Magnificent condition inside and out. 55 MPG. GBP 155 year Road Tax. Superb Drive., 30 years experience selecting pristine cars. All of our cars are fully inspected and guaranteed., GBP 36,000;This car comes with;14 Way Powered Front Seats w. Memory, Premium HDD Navigation System, Fixed Panoramic Roof incl. Power Blind, Upholstery - Oxford Leather w. Perforated Mid-Section and Sports Styling, Digital dual view TV, Lane Departure Warning Assist, Surround Camera System w. Towing Assist, Automatic Headlamps w.High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, Traffic Sign Recognition, Keyless Entry, Keyless start, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps w. LED Signature, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Full electric powered seats driver and passenger, 360 Park Assist, Park Assist/Parallel Park/Park.Exit/Perpendic.Park, Powered electrical tailgate, Electric Lumber Suport, Cruise control, Privacy Glass, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Traction Control System (TCS) and Engine Drag Torque Control (EDC), Terrain Response, Rear Camera Aid incl. Hitching Guidance, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Power Adj./Heated/Powerfold Ext.Mirrors w. Memory, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Alloy Wheels - 20in Five Split Spoke Style 504, InControl Touch Plus (825W), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC), Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Brown
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
  • Engine Model
    Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic LUX
