LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic Lux 3013

car description

2013 SUV 10,000 miles Automatic 2.2L Diesel;As new condition inside and out. Just serviced. 5 Year Land Rover Service Plan or 60,000 miles. Packed with extras. Superb Drive. Unmarked Condition. PX and Finance available 6 months warranty, 1 owner, Last serviced on 15/12/2016 at 8,000 miles, Full dealership history, White, 30 years experience selecting pristine cars. All of our cars are fully inspected and guaranteed., GBP 32,000;This car comes with;Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Digital Television, Keyless Entry, Heated electric seats, Surround Camera System with Towing Assist, Blindspot Monitors, Xen. Fr. Light. w. LED Sign. Ligh. and Corn. Light, Parallel Park / Parking Exit / Perpendicular Park, Power Tailgate, Audio System, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Headphones, Powered Electrical Tailgate, Solid Paint, Rear Spoiler Aero Flip, Gloss Black Strata Trim Finisher, 360 Degree cameras, Alloy Wheels - 20in Style 14 Polished, Spare Wheel - Temporary Steel 18in, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), HDD Premium Navigation System, Lux Pack, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, Smart Key - (Remote Lock, Unlock, Double Locking, Lights On, Global Window Opening/Closing and Tailgate Release), Xenon Front Lighting w. LED Signature Lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Steering Wheel with Controls for Audio System, Cruise Control and Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity with Paddle Shift, Ext. Mirrors - Memory/Heated/Folding/Auto Dipping, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Drivers Knee Bolster Airbag, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Eleven Speakers and Subwoofer, 20in Five Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 6 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Automatic Headlamps, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Tyre Repair System, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Traction Control System (TCS) and Engine Drag Torque Control (EDC), Four-Way Manually Adjustable Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seating including Recline, Height and Tilt with Memory and Electric Front Passengers Recline and Height (Eight-Way/Six-Wax), Digital Radio (DAB), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC), Heated Windscreen Washers, Push Button Start/Stop, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Headlamp Powerwash, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Drivers Airbag, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Cruise Control, Global Opening for All Windows