Range Rover Evoque 2.0 Si4: dynamic LHD UNDER DEPOSIT

car description

UNDER DEPOSIT *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2013 model year Range Rover Evoque Si4 Dynamic , 3 door coupe, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.0 litre Si4 turbo charged 240hp direct injection petrol engine, latest 6 speed auto transmission with rotary gearshift + steering wheel mounted paddles, terrain response and hill descent control (HDC) + efficient driveline. Superb specification as follows: Fuji white exterior with full glass panoramic roof, 20 inch alloy wheels and space saver spare wheel, premium Ebony leather seats with contrast stitching, premium extended leather pack to include door trims, fascia, console lid, Ebony headlining, piano black and textured aluminum door + dash inserts, automatic dual zone climate control air conditioning with rear vents, full electric pack to include windows, heated wing mirrors with memory and powerfold, front seats with lumbar adjustment and memory settings, electric retractable blind for panoramic roof, HDLF touchscreen, hi-line premium Meridian audio system with IPOD/AUX/USB link, locking wheel nuts, front + rear park sensors with rear view camera, parallel park assist, automatic low light sensing xenon