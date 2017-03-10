Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4: Prestige LHD UNDER DEPOSIT

car description

UNDER DEPOSIT *** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2013 model year Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Prestige, 3 door 4 seater coupe, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.2 litre SD4 190hp turbo diesel engine, ZF 6 speed auto transmission with rotary gearshift and steering wheel mounted paddles, terrain response and hill descent control (HDC). Amazing specification as follows: Baltic blue metallic exterior, black panoramic glass roof, 19 inch, 20 spoke alloy wheels in sparkle silver with space saver spare wheel, premium cirrus leather seats, facia + door panels with contrast stitch, premium lunar leather dash + door inserts, ivory head lining, piano black applique and satin brushed metal trim, automatic dual zone climate control air conditioning with rear vents, full electric pack to include windows, heated wing mirrors with memory and powerfold, front seats with lumbar adjustment (drivers 8 way with memory setting, passengers 6 way with memory setting), electric retractable blind for panoramic roof, power up tailgate, HDLF touchscreen with satellite navigation (ROW), hiline premium Meridian audio system with IPOD/AUX/USB link + CD player, front + rear park senso