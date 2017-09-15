loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Prestige Luxury

£24,995


£24,995
Ivory Primary Hide Espresso Secondary Hide Brushed Aluminium Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Voice Command DAB Radio CD with Ipod, USB & Aux In Meridian Sound Bluetooth Telephone Navigation Panoramic Roof Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Reversing Camera Electric Folding Wing Mirrors 19″ Alloy Wheels Full Range Rover Service History.

  • Ad ID
    17371
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29800 mi
