Range Rover Evoque SD4 2.2 Pure Tech

£25,995 25995.00GBP


United Kingdom

Lunar Grey Hide Brushed Aluminium Trim Heated Seats DAB Radio CD Meridian Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Cruise Control Panoramic Roof Power Tailgate Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Alloy Wheels Full Range Rover Service History.

  • Ad ID
    15364
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    39600 mi
