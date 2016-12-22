£25,990 25990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Benz Bavarian are proud to offer for your consideration this stunning Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Lux. SPECIFICATION 22″sport design alloy wheels Lux Pack 8inch High Resolution Dual View Touch Screen Metallic Paint Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitoring Ebony Headlining Colour Heated Steering Wheel Interior Rear View Mirror – Auto-dimming Roof – Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds TMC – Dynamic Route Guidance HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk Parking Aid – Rear View Camera Cruise Control Park Assist with Towing Assist Heated Front Seats Voice Control Digital Radio (DAB) Parking Aid-Front Adaptive Dynamic Climate Control – Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation Hill Descent Control (HDC) Dynamic Grained Leather Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Audio System – 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats
range-rover evoque sd4 dynamic lux alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav television 2012 hands-free land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
