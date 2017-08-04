Range Rover Evoque SI4 Dynamic 5 Door Auto

car description

The Range Rover Evoque was developed from the LRX concept vehicle, which was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January 2008. The Evoque, which was designed to add a more affordable model to the ‘high-end’ classic Range Rover range, was received positively by the automotive press for retaining the features, amenities, and off-road capabilities of a traditional Range Rover in a smaller package. Land Rover sold nearly 88,000 units of the Evoque in its first year of production with majority being the Diesel engine.

Despite a lack of traditional body on frame construction used on the earlier cars, the Evoque is still capable of class leading off-road performance with 215mm of ground clearance, 25-degree approach and 33-degree departure angles, and the ability to ford up to 500mm of water.

The rare 2.0 Si4 Petrol Evoque offered here at Hofmann’s of Henley is 2012 “12 Plate” and is the range topping Dynamic which includes 2 Tone Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Navigation, Meridan Sound System, Electric Memory Seats, Reversing Camera, 20” Alloy Wheels and Electric Tailgate. Supplied new by Lancaster Reading in 2012, the 1 owner example has covered a mere