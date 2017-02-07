Land Rover Range Rover 3.6 TDV8 Autobiography - Facelift

Henley-on-Thames £23,950 23950.00GBP
Henley-on-Thames,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
The third generation of the highly successful Range Rover was first introduced in 2002. Offering state like luxury with the practicality of a full four-wheel-drive the Range Rover represented the complete package. Following the sale of Land Rover to BMW a swift programme of quality improvements were immediately implemented. Using technologies carried over from BMW’s range topping 7 Series the Range Rover instantly became the most aspirational SUV on the market. The third generation car was launched with a number of engine variants including V8 petrol’s and most popular V8 diesel, which produced 270 bhp and an astonishing 640N/m of torque.
The Range Rover 3.6 TDV8 “Facelift” Autobiography offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2009 “59 plate” finished in Santorini Black metallic with Parchment full leather interior. Supplied new by Hadley Green Land Rover this 61,532 mile example has a full service history most recently carried at 61,082 in January 2017 at Lookers Land Rover Battersea. Boasting specification highlights including; 20” alloy wheels, Navigation, Power fold mirrors, Memory seats, Xenon headlamps, Floor mats, Rear DVD entertainment, Sunroof, Adaptive cruise control, Harmon Kardo
