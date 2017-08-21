Accessories

2003 Range Rover L322 (Mk 3) Td6 Diesel. 176,460 Miles - Spec includes, navy blue leather seats, air conditioning, climate control, heated front windscreen, electric windows front and rear, electric mirrors, electric adjustable seats, on board computer, Hill Descent Control, Low Range, Cruise Control, radio controls on steering wheel, electric adjustable steering position, front and rear centre arm rest, genuine Land Rover rubber over mats including boot mat, colour coded side vents, stainless steel side tubes, recently refurbished 20” wheels with Nexen tyres (covered only 2000 miles).



Full Land Rover service history up to 144,000 then serviced independently. Many thousands spent on repairs over years with stack of invoices to prove. 2x Keys/remotes and handbooks. In same family from 2012 with only four former keepers.



This has been a great reliable Range Rover that returns over 30 MPG on a run and has not been abused. The BMW six cylinder engine ticks over like a Swiss watch and pulls strongly through the gears and uses NO OIL or WATER. The dash has no warning lights or bongs when started up.

A full 12 months MOT will be put on vehicle prior to purchase and the vehicle has only just had a full service.



Vehicle located 10 min from Junction 21 (Milnrow/Rochdale) off the M62

Any inspection welcome.



Mileage will increase as in daily use.



Strictly NO sales calls



£4750.00 - O.N.O



Call for more information on 0771 809 1589 and please do not hesitate to get in touch if more photos are required



PLEASE NOTE – Text messages with silly offers will not be responded to, if you wish to make an offer please arrange to view the vehicle FIRST.

