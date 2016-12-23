loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover L322

Spalding £5,995 5995.00GBP

Spalding, Lincolnshire

£5,995
Toby Smith
car description

*CHEAPEST AVAILABLE* fully loaded top spec, Satnav, tv, full grey leather, electric seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel,Privacy glass, *FULL SERVICE HITORY* LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB!!,,,,,,TEL: 07470 767523

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7525
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover L322
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    150000 mi
  • Transmission
    73
