Range Rover L322

Taunton £22,495 22495.00GBP
Taunton, Somerset
2010 10MY 3.6tdv8 Vogue SE. 80k miles, FSH, Black leather interior, Stornaway Grey, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual View Screen, DVD, TV, Sat Nav, Air cooled front seats, heated front and back seats. Terrain response, HDC, EBA, Xenon Headlights, electric sunroof, tinted rear windows, park sensors, aux remote heating
