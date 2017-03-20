loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover L322

Taunton £22,495 22495.00GBP

Taunton, Somerset

£22,495
James Trembath
2010 10MY 3.6tdv8 Vogue SE. 80k miles, FSH, Black leather interior, Stornaway Grey, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual View Screen, DVD, TV, Sat Nav, Air cooled front seats, heated front and back seats. Terrain response, HDC, EBA, Xenon Headlights, electric sunroof, tinted rear windows, park sensors, aux remote heating

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover L322
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.6
  • Transmission
    73
