loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover L322

Get an Insurance Quote

Wellingborough £3,800 3800.00GBP

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

£3,800
Jennie Spikings
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Range Rover 2002
HSE L322 3.0 2002 - Blue
Black interior upgraded to 2005 range rover seats.
Original Radio.
Part service history, MOT due February 2018.
Insurance Group 39.
HPI clear.

Accessories

steering wheel controls, tow bar fitted, electric adjustable heated seats, cruise control, adjustable steering, electric windows and sunroof, PAS, ABS, diesel TD6, leather upholstery, cd multichanger, air-con, heated windscreen, automatic, all tyres changed this year, electric mirrors, xenon headlights,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover L322
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    190000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Jennie Spikings
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover L322 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on