Range Rover L322

Wellingborough £3,800 3800.00GBP
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Land Rover Range Rover 2002
HSE L322 3.0 2002 - Blue
Black interior upgraded to 2005 range rover seats.
Original Radio.
Part service history, MOT due February 2018.
Insurance Group 39.
HPI clear.
steering wheel controls, tow bar fitted, electric adjustable heated seats, cruise control, adjustable steering, electric windows and sunroof, PAS, ABS, diesel TD6, leather upholstery, cd multichanger, air-con, heated windscreen, automatic, all tyres changed this year, electric mirrors, xenon headlights,
