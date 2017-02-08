Land Rover Range Rover

Sevenoaks £69,000 69000.00GBP
116 London Road
Sevenoaks, TN13 1BH, Kent
United Kingdom
FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We are proud to offer this 2016 Range Rover Vogue in Fantastic Condition throughout and in a Simply Stunning Colour Scheme! Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Cream Dashboard and Roof Lining, Satellite Navigation, Sliding Panoramic Roof incl. Power Blind, Alloy Wheels-21in Nine-Spoke St. 901 Gloss Black, Black Design Pack, Meridian Premium Sound System, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Reverse Parking Camera, Telephone Bluetooth System with Voice Control, Electric Closing Boot, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, LED Running Lights with Bi-Xenon Headlights, Rear Climate Control with Heated Seats, Auto Headlights and Wipers, DAB Radio, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Piano Black Dashboard, Heated Steering Wheel, Double Glazed Windows, Standard Features - Intelligent Stop/Start System, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Three-Zone Climate Control, Heated Laminated Windscreen, Perimetric and Volumetric Alarm, Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alarm, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, White, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sales Team for more info. Various Finance P
