Range Rover L405

Bridgnorth £55,984 55984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£55,984
Jonathan Howells
car description

VOGUE SE 4x4, BALANCE OF LAND ROVER WARRANTY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 INCH BI COLOUR ALLOYS, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA,FULL CREAM LEATHER, FULLY ELECTRIC HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY, PRIVACY GLASS FROM THE B PILLAR REAR, HEATED REAR SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, PIANO BLACK DASH INLAYS, media connection, USB, multi function steering wheel, cruise control, full electric windows and wing mirrors with retraction, auto headlights, rain sensitive windscreen, power boot open/closure, heated steering wheel, a stunning vehicle with a great level of specification, one owner with from new with Land Rover service history, visit www.tvscars.co.uk 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15859
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover L405
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    VK64 EFC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    19311 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Transmission
    73
