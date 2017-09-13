Range Rover L405

Bridgnorth £55,984 55984.00GBP
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
VOGUE SE 4x4, BALANCE OF LAND ROVER WARRANTY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 INCH BI COLOUR ALLOYS, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA,FULL CREAM LEATHER, FULLY ELECTRIC HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY, PRIVACY GLASS FROM THE B PILLAR REAR, HEATED REAR SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, PIANO BLACK DASH INLAYS, media connection, USB, multi function steering wheel, cruise control, full electric windows and wing mirrors with retraction, auto headlights, rain sensitive windscreen, power boot open/closure, heated steering wheel, a stunning vehicle with a great level of specification, one owner with from new with Land Rover service history, visit www.tvscars.co.uk 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock
