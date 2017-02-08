Range Rover L405

car description

Range Rover Vogue SE 4.2 Supercharged V8 6 Speed Automatic registered December 2004 finished in Java Black, Full Ivory Oxford Leather Interior with Black Piping and Piano Black Trim, 20 Inch nine Spoke Alloys, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Electric Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Touch Screen Colour Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, CD/MP3 Player, USB and AUX IN, Traffic Message Channel, Voice Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows, Air Suspension, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights and Wipers, Full Size Spare Wheel, Alarm and Immobiliser.