Range Rover L405

Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Vogue SE 4.2 Supercharged V8 6 Speed Automatic registered December 2004 finished in Java Black, Full Ivory Oxford Leather Interior with Black Piping and Piano Black Trim, 20 Inch nine Spoke Alloys, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Electric Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Touch Screen Colour Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, CD/MP3 Player, USB and AUX IN, Traffic Message Channel, Voice Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows, Air Suspension, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights and Wipers, Full Size Spare Wheel, Alarm and Immobiliser. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; 12 Months MOT; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. See our Youtube channel or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!
land-rover range-rover v8 supercharge black 6-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-windscreen immobiliser leather mp3 parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof xenon 2004 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover l322
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...