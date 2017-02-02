LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 2015

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This High Spec Stunning Vogue SE, Grey, With Contrasting Black Styling Pack And Black Leather Interior, The spec includes, 4 Zone Climate Control, Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Contrast Roof - Santorini Black, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps inc. Headlamp Powerwash, Touch Screen/Dual View Tech./ Wireless Headphones, Alloy Wheels-22in 7 Split Spoke Style 707 Gloss B., Privacy Glass, HDD Hard Disk Navigation System, Digital Radio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Touch-Screen, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Front and Rear Park Sensors with Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Bluetooth Phone Connection and Audio Streaming, Front Climate Seats, Digital TV, 20 Way Front Seats, Drivers Memory, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Acoustic Laminated,Heated Front Windscreen, Laminated Rear Door and Quarter Light Glass, Meridian Surround Sound System, 4 Way Electric Lumbar Support for Front Seats, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist, Adjustable, Auto Dimming, Heated, Power Fold Exterior Mirrors with Approach Lamps and Memory with Auto Reverse Dipping, Xenon Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Grand Black Wood Veneer, Power Adjustable Steering Column (Entry and Exit Tilt Away with Reach and Rake), Heated Steering Wheel, Power Upper and Lower Trunk/Tailgate, Full TFT / LCD Instrument Cluster, Electronic Air Suspension. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Available, Debit And Credit Cards Taken