loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover P38

Get an Insurance Quote

Barnsley £2,990 2990.00GBP

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

£2,990
Serena Taylor
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Welcome to the reluctant sale of my Dads Range Rover 4.0 HSE.
Only offered for sale due to illness and no longer being able to drive.
Has the odd mark here and there but generally very good. (Looks as good in the flesh as the photos). MOT August 2017. Cheaper tax too.
Full Stamped Land-rover History To 61,000 Two further stamps (Independents) 71,000 plus 79,000) last service was 101,000 at Eddies 4x4 Wombwell. S.Yorkshire.
Good Tyres. Drives without fault, suspension working perfectly, no sagging etc.
Headlining has no issues and the interior is in very good order, with no rips or tears.
The Climate control display is pixelated (a common fault) Harmon Kardon Stereo with CD Changer. Sounds very good.
The car needs to be viewed to be appreciated. Drives excellent no rattles or knocks.
REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED. Call or text to make an appointment to view 07393 996833
Please no time wasters.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8770
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    X617JVP
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.0
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Serena Taylor
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover P38 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on