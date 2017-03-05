Range Rover P38

car description

Welcome to the reluctant sale of my Dads Range Rover 4.0 HSE.

Only offered for sale due to illness and no longer being able to drive.

Has the odd mark here and there but generally very good. (Looks as good in the flesh as the photos). MOT August 2017. Cheaper tax too.

Full Stamped Land-rover History To 61,000 Two further stamps (Independents) 71,000 plus 79,000) last service was 101,000 at Eddies 4x4 Wombwell. S.Yorkshire.

Good Tyres. Drives without fault, suspension working perfectly, no sagging etc.

Headlining has no issues and the interior is in very good order, with no rips or tears.

The Climate control display is pixelated (a common fault) Harmon Kardon Stereo with CD Changer. Sounds very good.

The car needs to be viewed to be appreciated. Drives excellent no rattles or knocks.

REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED. Call or text to make an appointment to view 07393 996833

Please no time wasters.