Range Rover P38

Buntingford POA 0GBP
Buntingford, Hertfordshire
Blenheim Silver, Black leather interior, 5 Speed Auto HSE . EGR delete fitted along with free breathing panel filter. Reconditioned EGR can be supplied with vehicle. Gearbox replaced 2 years ago, new oil cooler pipes fitted for engine and gearbox. New suspension all round fitted 2 years ago. EAS serviced 12 months ago including valve block rebuild. A well loved car regularly cleaned and serviced with documentation to prove work. Recent work includes replacement steering tie rods. Inside has the usual problems of a Range Rover over ten years old.
Sat Nav - Garmin, not the original.
Standard stereo head unit with sub woofer and 5 disk multi-changer
LED lights all round, apart from headlights
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...