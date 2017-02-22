loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover P38

Buntingford POA 0GBP

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

POA
Paul Blackman
car description

Blenheim Silver, Black leather interior, 5 Speed Auto HSE . EGR delete fitted along with free breathing panel filter. Reconditioned EGR can be supplied with vehicle. Gearbox replaced 2 years ago, new oil cooler pipes fitted for engine and gearbox. New suspension all round fitted 2 years ago. EAS serviced 12 months ago including valve block rebuild. A well loved car regularly cleaned and serviced with documentation to prove work. Recent work includes replacement steering tie rods. Inside has the usual problems of a Range Rover over ten years old.

Accessories

Sat Nav - Garmin, not the original.
Standard stereo head unit with sub woofer and 5 disk multi-changer
LED lights all round, apart from headlights

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8548
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    143000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
