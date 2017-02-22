Range Rover P38

car description

Blenheim Silver, Black leather interior, 5 Speed Auto HSE . EGR delete fitted along with free breathing panel filter. Reconditioned EGR can be supplied with vehicle. Gearbox replaced 2 years ago, new oil cooler pipes fitted for engine and gearbox. New suspension all round fitted 2 years ago. EAS serviced 12 months ago including valve block rebuild. A well loved car regularly cleaned and serviced with documentation to prove work. Recent work includes replacement steering tie rods. Inside has the usual problems of a Range Rover over ten years old.