Deal £1,500 1500.00GBP
Deal, Kent
Range Rover P38 2.5 Diesel (Manual)
1 Year's MOT
New brake discs & pads
New Terraferma coils all round
New brake pipes
New slave cylinder & anti roll bar links
Inner seals have been welded
4 x refurb wheels with Cooper All Terrain tyres in excellent condition
D-cat pipe and Britpart performance filter
Upgraded rear lights & front indicators to 2000 model
Usual roof sagging so pinned up with pins
This P38 has been brought back from the brink of disuse when found in a field left to rot. After 4 years of restoration, investment and a lot of love it is a great runner and great off-roader (only courses not Greenlanes). Only selling due to upgraded to a Disco 3 and not allowed 2 big cars! Has paint blemishes on bonnet and small dents here and there but it is 20 years old!
