Range Rover P38 2.5 Diesel (Manual) 1 Year's MOT New brake discs & pads New Terraferma coils all round New brake pipes New slave cylinder & anti roll bar links Inner seals have been welded 4 x refurb wheels with Cooper All Terrain tyres in excellent condition D-cat pipe and Britpart performance filter Upgraded rear lights & front indicators to 2000 model Usual roof sagging so pinned up with pins

This P38 has been brought back from the brink of disuse when found in a field left to rot. After 4 years of restoration, investment and a lot of love it is a great runner and great off-roader (only courses not Greenlanes). Only selling due to upgraded to a Disco 3 and not allowed 2 big cars! Has paint blemishes on bonnet and small dents here and there but it is 20 years old!