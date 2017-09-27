loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover P38

Get an Insurance Quote

Deal £1,500 1500.00GBP

Deal, Kent

£1,500
EMMA MASKELL
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Range Rover P38 2.5 Diesel (Manual)
1 Year's MOT
New brake discs & pads
New Terraferma coils all round
New brake pipes
New slave cylinder & anti roll bar links
Inner seals have been welded
4 x refurb wheels with Cooper All Terrain tyres in excellent condition
D-cat pipe and Britpart performance filter
Upgraded rear lights & front indicators to 2000 model
Usual roof sagging so pinned up with pins

Accessories

This P38 has been brought back from the brink of disuse when found in a field left to rot. After 4 years of restoration, investment and a lot of love it is a great runner and great off-roader (only courses not Greenlanes). Only selling due to upgraded to a Disco 3 and not allowed 2 big cars! Has paint blemishes on bonnet and small dents here and there but it is 20 years old!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25222
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    148496 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1997
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
EMMA MASKELL
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover P38 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on