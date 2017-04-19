car description

Silver Range Rover P38 automatic in good condition, in daily use at present, only for sale because we have updated vehicles. MOT to March 2018, 4 new Pirelli Scorpian tyres, professionally undersealed, new battery, new radiator, recently serviced including gearbox and diff oils. Registered Sept 1999 on a 'V' plate (presently has personal plate which is not included) Air suspension replaced with coil springs. Grey leather upholstery which is in good condition and grey parcel shelf. One small nick (half inch) in side of drivers seat. Call for a chat 01362 690553 or email on pooh-corner@tiscali.co.uk