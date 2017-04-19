loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover P38

Get an Insurance Quote

Dereham £3,500 3500.00GBP

Dereham, Norfolk

£3,500
CAROLYN HOLLINGSWORTH
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Silver Range Rover P38 automatic in good condition, in daily use at present, only for sale because we have updated vehicles. MOT to March 2018, 4 new Pirelli Scorpian tyres, professionally undersealed, new battery, new radiator, recently serviced including gearbox and diff oils. Registered Sept 1999 on a 'V' plate (presently has personal plate which is not included) Air suspension replaced with coil springs. Grey leather upholstery which is in good condition and grey parcel shelf. One small nick (half inch) in side of drivers seat. Call for a chat 01362 690553 or email on pooh-corner@tiscali.co.uk

Accessories

radio/cd player with remote

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9541
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    148000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 1999
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
CAROLYN HOLLINGSWORTH
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover P38 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on