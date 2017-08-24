loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover P38

London £8,750 8750.00GBP

London, London

£8,750
James Mccaghy
car description

A Beautiful 2001 Range Rover Vogue, 4.6 petrol, 79000miles, Full service History, Full leather interior, Automatic, private plate, Reluctant sale, must be seen

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15551
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    79500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Jun 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.6
