Range Rover P38

car description

Td6 conversion, gearbox controlled by Compushift.

Drives very well; accelerates like V8, but 26 - 29mpg.

Interior and exterior very good. Worst body defect shown in photo

dHSE but cloth seats and 16" wheels (both factory fitted)

Good Michelin XPCs all round (7mm plus)

Good brake discs and pads

Air con, sat nav and cruise control don't work.

MOT to January 2018

Many new parts fitted including injectors, air springs, dampers, radiator, alternator, ABS sensor. Other replacements include gearbox and torque converter

