Range Rover P38

Middleton-in-Teesdale £3,450 3450.00GBP
Middleton-in-Teesdale, Durham
Td6 conversion, gearbox controlled by Compushift.
Drives very well; accelerates like V8, but 26 - 29mpg.
Interior and exterior very good. Worst body defect shown in photo
dHSE but cloth seats and 16" wheels (both factory fitted)
Good Michelin XPCs all round (7mm plus)
Good brake discs and pads
Air con, sat nav and cruise control don't work.
MOT to January 2018
Many new parts fitted including injectors, air springs, dampers, radiator, alternator, ABS sensor. Other replacements include gearbox and torque converter
dHSE trim and equipment including:
Electric memory drivers seat and mirrors
Electric passenger seat
High spec Harmon Kardon audio, with radio, tape, CD, steering wheel controls and spatial setting.
Mobile phone car kit (Parrot)
Many spares included.
