Range Rover P38

Middleton-in-Teesdale £3,450 3450.00GBP

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Durham

£3,450
Andrew Hamilton
Td6 conversion, gearbox controlled by Compushift.
Drives very well; accelerates like V8, but 26 - 29mpg.
Interior and exterior very good. Worst body defect shown in photo
dHSE but cloth seats and 16" wheels (both factory fitted)
Good Michelin XPCs all round (7mm plus)
Good brake discs and pads
Air con, sat nav and cruise control don't work.
MOT to January 2018
Many new parts fitted including injectors, air springs, dampers, radiator, alternator, ABS sensor. Other replacements include gearbox and torque converter

dHSE trim and equipment including:
Electric memory drivers seat and mirrors
Electric passenger seat
High spec Harmon Kardon audio, with radio, tape, CD, steering wheel controls and spatial setting.
Mobile phone car kit (Parrot)
Many spares included.

  • Ad ID
    8524
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover P38
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    Y 294 TOA
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    227000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Transmission
    73
