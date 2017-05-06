loading Loading please wait....
00 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0SDV6 HSE Auto

£44,995 44995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£44,995
car description

Available with 22" Autobiography alloy wheels for an extra GBP 2,000 (see pictures)

Accessories

ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Comfort Seats Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Electric Pack Full Main Dealer SH Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Spare Key Spoiler Sports Seats Sports Suspension Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys USB Connection Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9793
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    3.0SDV6 HSE
