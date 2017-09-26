loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2006 Range Rover sport 2.7 TDV6 124K miles FSH locally owned and fastidiously maintained by its previous owner since 2009 in really lovely condition throughout.20-inch alloys Harman Kardon sound system towbar chrome mirror covers two keys, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.

Accessories

2006 land-rover range-rover sport 2700cc tdv6 se 5-door automatic black alloy-wheels fsh tow-bar warranty 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    124000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on