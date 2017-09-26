2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto

POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
2006 Range Rover sport 2.7 TDV6 124K miles FSH locally owned and fastidiously maintained by its previous owner since 2009 in really lovely condition throughout.20-inch alloys Harman Kardon sound system towbar chrome mirror covers two keys, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.
2006 land-rover range-rover sport 2700cc tdv6 se 5-door automatic black alloy-wheels fsh tow-bar warranty 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...