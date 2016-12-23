Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + SUNROOF + SAT NAV + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS + SIDE STEPS + BREMBO BRAKES + PRIVACY GLASS + HEADLIGHT COVERS + AUTO LIGHTS + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, electric folding mirrors, foglights, electric windows. central locking, anti theft system, air conditioning, ABS, body coloured bumpers, alarm. all original books in the pack, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system), Power steering, Cruise control, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags,
2006 land-rover range-rover sport v8 sc abs airbag air-con cruise-control fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats immobiliser isofix parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof traction-control 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover
