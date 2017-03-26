2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Tdv8 Sport Hse

Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2007 / 57 REG + 3.6 TDV8 + FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + FACTORY UPGRADE BREMBO BRAKES, FRIDGE/COOLER BOX, FULL 2010 AUTOBIOGRAPHY CONVERSION FACELIFT, 22" ONYX ALLOYS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY COLOUR CODED, LED FRONT HEADLIGHTS & REAR LED TAIL LIGHTS, FULL AUTOBIOGRAPHY BODYKIT INCULDING REAR SPOILER, EXHAUST TIPS, FACTORY, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Harman Kardon Surround Sound Hi Fi, Electric Memory Seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Premium leather upholstery, Audio remote control.
2007 land-rover range-rover sport tdv8 hse alloy-wheels bodykit cruise-control fsh heated-seats leather sat-nav xenon 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
