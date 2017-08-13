loading Loading please wait....
2008 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7TDV6 HSE Auto

£12,995 12995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£12,995
Accessories

19inch Alloys ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Fridge Front and Side Airbags Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Internal Boot Release Isofix System Leather Interior Lumbar Support Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Service History Space Saver Spare Wheel Split Folding Rear Seats Spoiler Sports Suspension Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer Twin Airbags USB Connection x 2 Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.7TDV6 HSE
