Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Full SERVICE HISTORY, REVERSE CAMERA, COOLER BOX, FULLY COLOUR CODED, 22 ORGINAL OVERFINCH ALLOYS, Bi-Xenon headlights, FULL ELECTRIC BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR with PIANO BLACK INLAYS, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, Harmon Kardon sound system with 8 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, CD Player, DAB Digital radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric and Memory Seats, Keyless entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic traction control, Engine immobiliser, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats. 5 seats,
2009 land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse overfinch alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats immobiliser ipod isofix mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control xenon footballer hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
