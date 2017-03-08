loading Loading please wait....
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Tdv6 Hse + OVERFINCH

Bradford POA 0GBP

Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

POA
Full SERVICE HISTORY, REVERSE CAMERA, COOLER BOX, FULLY COLOUR CODED, 22 ORGINAL OVERFINCH ALLOYS, Bi-Xenon headlights, FULL ELECTRIC BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR with PIANO BLACK INLAYS, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, Harmon Kardon sound system with 8 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, CD Player, DAB Digital radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric and Memory Seats, Keyless entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic traction control, Engine immobiliser, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats. 5 seats,

  • Ad ID
    8806
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
