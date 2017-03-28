Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Full SERVICE HISTORY, REVERSE CAMERA, COOLER BOX, FULLY COLOUR CODED, 22 ORGINAL OVERFINCH ALLOYS, Bi-Xenon headlights, FULL ELECTRIC BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR with PIANO BLACK INLAYS, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, Harmon Kardon sound system with 8 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, CD Player, DAB Digital radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric and Memory Seats, Keyless entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic traction control, Engine immobiliser, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats. 5 seats,
2009 land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse overfinch alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats immobiliser ipod isofix mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control xenon footballer hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...