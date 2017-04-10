Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Full SERVICE HISTORY, REVERSE CAMERA, COOLER BOX, FULLY COLOUR CODED, 22 ORGINAL OVERFINCH ALLOYS, Bi-Xenon headlights, FULL ELECTRIC BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR with PIANO BLACK INLAYS, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, Harmon Kardon sound system with 8 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, CD Player, DAB Digital radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric and Memory Seats, Keyless entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise control, Automatic climate control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic traction control, Engine immobiliser, Child locks & Isofix system, Folding rear seats. 5 seats,
2009 land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse overfinch alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats immobiliser ipod isofix mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control xenon footballer hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...