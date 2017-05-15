Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
FULL GENUINE OVERFINCH MODEL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2KEYS, Full Leather interior, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, XENONS + DAB RADIO COMMAND SHIFT, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, Rear ENTERTAINMENT TVs DVD PLAYSTATION, DAB RADIO REVERSE CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY & GO, Privacy Glass, Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment, Sports seats, Traction control, Satellite navigation. 5 seats.
2009 land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse overfinch cruise-control dvd fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control xenon footballer 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
