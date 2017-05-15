loading Loading please wait....
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Tdv6 Hse OVERFINCH

Bradford POA 0GBP

Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

FULL GENUINE OVERFINCH MODEL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2KEYS, Full Leather interior, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, XENONS + DAB RADIO COMMAND SHIFT, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, Rear ENTERTAINMENT TVs DVD PLAYSTATION, DAB RADIO REVERSE CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY & GO, Privacy Glass, Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment, Sports seats, Traction control, Satellite navigation. 5 seats.

  • Ad ID
    9978
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
