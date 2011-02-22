loading Loading please wait....
2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Sport 5dr CommandShift, 20 Inch Alloys, Sat Nav, Reversing Camera, Adaptive Cruise, DAB, Harmon Kardon Logic 7, Heated Electric Seats, Keyless, One Owner, Full Land Rover History

Sheffield £28,990 28990.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£28,990
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented One Owner Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography. Finished in Santorini Black with complimenting Ivory and Ebony Duo Tone Leather Upholstery and finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Steering Column, Paddle Shift, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Headlamp Wash, Heated Screen, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights plus much more. This Stunning vehicle also benefits from a Full Land Rover service history completed by the supplying Dealer Duckworth Land Rover in Boston on 22/2/11 at 10301 Miles, 02/03/12 at 22945 Miles, 22/03/13 at 311

  • Ad ID
    7559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    46239 mi
