2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 3.0 + OVERFINCH

Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
GENUINE OVERFINCH GTS MODEL, Commandshift in Alaska White with Red Leather Intrior, Heated Seats, Electric Seats,Touch Screen Sat Nav, Xenon Headlights, Park Distance Close, Keyless Entry, Harmon Kardon, 22" Olympus Alloys, OVERFINCH Decal Red Branding Calipers, OVERFINCH GTS front bumper + DRL Lights, OVERFINCH side skirts and rear bumper, OVERFINCH exhaust system. Must be seen to be appreciated.
2010 land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 3000cc overfinch alloy-wheels harmon-kardon heated-seats red-leather sat-nav xenon footballer leather red-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
