2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
1 OWNER, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, GENUINE AUTOBIOGRAPHY MODEL, SANTORINI BLACK WITH MONACO PREMIUM 2 TONE LEATHER , HEATED SEATS , EXTENDED LEATHER ON DASH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, VOICE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL,KEYLESS ENTRY,BI XENONS HEADLIGHTS , Front park distance control, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, Cold climate pack Hybrid TV, 20" Diamond turned autobiography alloy wheels, Dynamic pack - Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Auto climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats, PAS, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, DAB Digital radio, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Electric folding door mirrors.
