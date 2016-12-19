2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV8 3.6 Sport Hse + OVERFINCH

Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
GENUINE OVERFINCH GTS MODEL, Commandshift, Full Black Heated Leather Interior, REVERSE CAMERA, COOLER BOX, ELECTRIC SUNROOF, Electric Seats, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Xenon Headlights, Park Distance Close, Keyless Entry, Harmon Kardon, 22" OVERFINCH Alloys, OVERFINCH DASH, OVERFINCH HEATED STEERING WHEEL, OVERFINCH GTS front bumper + DRL Lights, OVERFINCH side skirts and rear bumper, OVERFINCH exhaust system. Must be seen to be appreciated.
2010 land-rover range-rover sport tdv8 3600cc hse overfinch alloy-wheels harmon-kardon leather sat-nav sunroof xenon footballer 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
