Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2011 / 61 REG + 1 PREVIOUS OWNER FROM NEW + FULL SERVICE HISTORY + NEW AIR COMPRESSOR PUMP + LONG MOT + 2 KEYS + SAT NAV + COMMANDSHIFT + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS + REVERSE CAMERA + COOLER BOX + REAR HEATED SEATS + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM + AUTO LIGHTS + LED XENON LIGHTS + BLUETOOTH + CRUISE CONTROL + DAB + PARKING AID + PRIVACY GLASS + LANDROVER TOWBAR, SIDE STEPS + MUDGUARDS +Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment.
2011 land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse bluetooth cruise-control fsh harmon-kardon heated-seats metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps tow-bar xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
