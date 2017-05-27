2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Overfinch GTS Auto

£34,995 34995.00GBP
United Kingdom
LIBRARY PHOTOS CAR DUE IN 8 speed automatic transmission DAB radio Portable audio interface Heated seats front and rear Centre console cooler compartment Adaptive air suspension Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system This stunning car is offered in excellent condition and has covered only 27100 miles. Car comes complete with a service history. The perfect alternative to a Kahn, Revere, Onyx, Red edition or Autobiography.
2012 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 overfinch gts automatic 8-speed heated-seats footballer 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
