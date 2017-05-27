loading Loading please wait....
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Overfinch GTS Auto

£34,995 34995.00GBP


United Kingdom

LIBRARY PHOTOS CAR DUE IN 8 speed automatic transmission DAB radio Portable audio interface Heated seats front and rear Centre console cooler compartment Adaptive air suspension Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system This stunning car is offered in excellent condition and has covered only 27100 miles. Car comes complete with a service history. The perfect alternative to a Kahn, Revere, Onyx, Red edition or Autobiography.

2012 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 overfinch gts automatic 8-speed heated-seats footballer 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

  • Ad ID
    10187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2012
