2013(63) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in premium Chilli red metallic with full Ivory Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Heated steering wheel Contrast Santorini black roof Privacy glass Running boards Full size spare wheel Premium paint finish Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Heated seats Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature front lighting Voice control Cruise control Heated rear seats Power operated boot Electric folding exterior mirrors Electric adjustable memory seats This stunning Sport is offered in excellent condition with 39100 miles. The car comes complete with a full service history and has just had its annual service including new discs and pads.