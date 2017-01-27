2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto [7 seat] 1 Owner Panoramic Roof Rear Seat Entertainment 21 inch Alloys DAB Radio

Sheffield £54,979 54979.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 7 Seats. Finished in Santorini Black with Corris Grey Contrast Roof, Black Leather Upholstery and Grey Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 21" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment with Headphones, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Colum, DAB Radio with ipod Connection and Meridian Sound, Dual Climate Control Third Row Seating Climate Pack, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Keyless Entry and Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tail Gate, Rear Spoiler, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lights Heated Screen, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and Interior Mood Lighting. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sa
2013 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse dynamic 5-door automatic 7-seater 1-owner panoramic roof rear seat entertainment 21 inch alloy-wheels dab radio black black-leather bluetooth cruise-control ipod leather sat-nav xenon hands-free mp3 black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405 dark-interior
